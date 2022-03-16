Pakistan lifts all coronavirus-related restrictions

KARACHI. KAZINFORM - Pakistan on Wednesday announced the lifting of all coronavirus-related restrictions, following declining infections across the country, Anadolu Agency reports.

Announcing the decision in the capital Islamabad, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, who also leads Pakistan's anti-virus strategy, said the country is «returning to normality.»

«We need to gradually return towards a normal, ordinary life because it seems that the pandemic will continue and become a part of our lives,» Umar said, adding «that is why the government has decided to lift all COVID-related restrictions.»

All the schools, colleges, government offices, and transport have been allowed to operate at full capacity, whereas the ban on indoor dinning and wedding halls has also been lifted.

However, the minister said, the public is still advised to get the vaccine.

«It was decided in the NCOC (National Command and Control Center) meeting today to lift all restrictions except the vaccination restrictions. All those who are not vaccinated must get fully vaccinated so that they can avoid all restrictions. We will continue to monitor the pattern closely & take action if needed,» Umar said in a tweet.

Around 70% of the country's eligible population, he further said, have been fully vaccinated, whereas 87% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

With 493 fresh infections over the past 24 hours, the country's overall caseload stands at over 1.52 million, whereas more than 30,000 people have lost their lives due to the virus.