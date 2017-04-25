Pakistan minibus blast kills 10

LONDON. KAZINFORM At least 10 people have been killed in a roadside bomb blast that hit a minibus in north-west Pakistan, BBC reported.

The blast took place in the Kurram tribal district on the border with Afghanistan. At least two children were reported to be among the dead.

Several others injured in the blast were taken to hospital in Parachinar, the capital of Kurram district.

The area has seen a series of attacks, including a car bomb blast in March that left 24 people dead.

Another attack at the town's vegetable market in January killed at least 20 people. A faction of the Pakistani Taliban said it carried out both attacks.

