EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:47, 24 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Pakistan minibus crash: 24 dead after vehicle plunges off cliff into river

    None
    None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM At least 23 people were killed when a minibus plunged from a mountain road into a river in a remote area of Pakistan-administered Kashmir late on Friday, officials said.

    The accident took place at Nausehri, 45km (27 miles) north of Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, when the minibus driver lost control.

    The vehicle veered off a road, falling 100 metres into the river, local government and rescue officials said.

    “More than 23 people were killed and three others wounded in the bus accident,” local government official Ashfaq Gilani said.

    Read more at The Guardian 

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!