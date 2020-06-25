19:43, 25 June 2020 | GMT +6
Pakistan plane crash that killed 98 blamed on human error
KABUL. KAZINFORM - Pakistan's plane crash that killed 98 people last month was caused by human error by the pilots and the air traffic control, according to a preliminary probe released on Wednesday.
Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan while sharing the details of the initial investigations into the disaster in parliament made a sensational claim that 40 percent of all commercial pilots in the country carried fake licenses.
Source: EFE