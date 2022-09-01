EN
    19:39, 01 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Pakistan records 219 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

    ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM - Pakistan recorded 219 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the overall number of confirmed cases to 1,569,295, its ministry of health said on Thursday, Xinhua reports.

    The new infections were detected after diagnostic testing was performed on 17,628 samples.

    A total of 30,582 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, with one more death reported on Wednesday, said the ministry.

    Currently there are 117 COVID-19 patients who are in critical condition in the country.



