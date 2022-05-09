EN
    17:44, 09 May 2022

    Pakistan reports 64 new COVID-19 cases

    ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM - Pakistan reported 64 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the country's ministry of health said on Monday, pushing the tally of infections to 1,528,800, Xinhua reports.

    A total of 30,375 people died from COVID-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths recorded on Sunday, according to the ministry's statistics.

    On Sunday, 13,190 tests for COVID-19 were conducted in Pakistan while the positivity rate stood at 0.49 percent.

    Currently, there are 92 active cases that are in critical condition in the South Asian country.


