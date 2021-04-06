Pakistan reports record 103 deaths from COVID-19

KARACHI. KAZINFORM - Pakistan recorded 103 deaths from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll during the ongoing third wave of the pandemic, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

On March 30, the South Asian country had registered 100 deaths, which was the record daily toll since December last year.

With fresh fatalities, the overall death toll reached 14,924.

The country reported 3,953 new infections on Tuesday, pushing the total caseload to 696,186.

Some 618,158 patients have so far recovered, whereas the number of active cases reached 63,102.

Infections have risen sharply in the South Asian nation of over 200 million people in recent days, with over 19,000 COVID-19 cases reported in April alone.

The government has already imposed «broader lockdowns» in high-risk areas, with no movement allowed, except for emergencies until April 11.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday warned of greater nationwide restrictions if people do not follow health guidelines.

Pakistan is currently vaccinating frontline health care workers and senior citizens using Sinopharm, and CanSino doses donated by China.

According to Planning Minister Asad Umar, who leads the country's anti-virus response, over 1 million people have so far been vaccinated.

Private hospitals in major cities have also started inoculation with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine imported by a pharmaceutical company.