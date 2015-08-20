Pakistan, Russia sign attack helicopters deal: media

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM - Pakistan and Russia have signed a combat helicopter deal, local media reported Thursday.

Pakistan will receive four Mi-35M Russian helicopters, which would be used in the war on terror, said a Pakistan television report, quoting unnamed military sources. The Mi-35M boasts enhanced flight capabilities, and can be operated at high temperatures and in mountainous terrain. Kazinform refers to Chinadaily.com.cn . Pakistan and Russia had been involved in talks over the past one year to finalize the helicopter deal, sources said. The two countries signed last year a deal on cooperation between their defense ministries for increasing military efficiency of the armed forces. In June, Pakistan Army chief General Raheel Sharif visited Russia amidst growing military-to-military contacts.