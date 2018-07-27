Pakistan's Imran Khan declares victory, election results delayed

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM Former Pakistani cricket star Imran Khan told media on Thursday that his Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) party won victory in the general election.

However, the country's election committee has yet to announce the final results and opponents alleged vote rigging, Xinhua reports.

Imran Khan, chairman of the PTI, which is reportedly leading in the elections, said he is ready to form the central government.

Addressing the nation live on television from his residence near the capital, the cricketer-turned-politician expressed gratitude to people who cast votes and hailed all institutions which played role in holding the elections amid terror threats.

Khan, who established the PTI, or the Pakistan Justice Movement, in 1996, pledged to turn the country into a welfare state.

The PTI chairman also vowed to reform key institutions to improve the governance system of the country.

Pakistan held general elections on Wednesday to elect the members of the National Assembly, the lower house of the country's parliament, and members of four provincial assemblies.

Photo credit: www.samaa.tv