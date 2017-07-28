EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:15, 28 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Pakistan's top court disqualifies PM Nawaz Sharif

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Pakistan's Supreme Court on Friday disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over corruption charges, Kazinform cites Xinhua .

    A five-member larger bench of the apex court in a unanimous decision ordered the country's anti-corruption body to formally register case against the prime minister.

    The court ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to complete the investigation against the disqualified prime minister in six weeks. The court also ordered NAB to file cases against PM's sons - Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Safdar.

     

