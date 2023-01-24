Pakistan to raise literacy rate in compliance with UN 2030 Agenda

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM - Pakistani President Arif Alvi said on Tuesday that Pakistan will make efforts to raise literacy rate in the country in compliance with the U.N. 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Xinhua reports.

«Education is considered to be closely related to the economic and social development of a country. Without substantial investment in human resources, no country can achieve sustainable economic development,» Alvi said in his message on the occasion of the International Day of Education.

The president said that education is a powerful driver of development, and is one of the strongest instruments for reducing poverty and improving health, gender equality, peace and stability.

Education delivers large, consistent returns in terms of income, and is the most important factor to ensure equality and inclusion, he added.

Talking about the younger generation of Pakistan, Alvi stressed that the government needs to impart them with marketable education and provide equal opportunities for them to excel in their career.

The incumbent government is working with stakeholders to increase literacy rate by providing school access to all children and improving the education system through providing marketable skills to youth and enabling them to earn a respectable livelihood with modern technology, he said.

Photo: pinterest