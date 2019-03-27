Pakistani experts, mass media representatives familiarized with political changes in Kazakhstan

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Barlybay Sadykov held a meeting with the heads of Pakistani research institutes and leading mass media. The meeting participants were familiarized with the political changes taking place in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Office informs.

Sadykov explained to the participants the details of the resignation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev, as well as the inauguration of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In addition, experts and journalists were familiarized with the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in accordance with which this procedure took place.



Ambassador Sadykov emphasized the important role of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev in the formation of the independent state.



At the same time, the attendees were familiarized with the biography of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is a career diplomat and experienced politician with significant authority in Kazakhstan and beyond.



The experts and the journalists expressed interest in the changes in Kazakhstan's foreign policy and its relations with Pakistan regarding to the changes in Kazakhstan's leadership.





In this regard, Kazakhstan Ambassador assured that foreign policy of Kazakhstan wouldn't be changed and multi-vector foreign policy founded by the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan would be continued.