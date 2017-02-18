Pakistani forces kill over 100 terrorists following bombing killing nearly 90 people

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM Pakistani army said on Friday that nearly 100 terrorists have been killed since a suicide bomber killed nearly 90 people the previous day, Xinhua reported.

"The Intelligence Based Operation and combining operations are in progress across the country including Punjab. Over 100 terrorists have been killed since last night and sizeable apprehensions also made. Details will be shared," the army spokesman said.

He said ordered by the chief of the army staff last night, response to the recent terrorist incidents is in progress across the country.

He said the intelligence agencies are making progress to unearth networks behind recent terrorist incidents and the outcome will be shared.

He said there are linkages of support for these incidents from across the border, adding that the border with Afghanistan has been closed since last night due to security reasons.

