Pakistani military delegation visits Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A military delegation from Pakistan has paid a visit to the National University of Defense named after the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan today, Kazinform reports.

The delegation was headed by Director General of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Research Maj Gen Muhammad Samrez Salik.



During the visit, the Pakistani side familiarized with the work of the Kazakhstani university, checked out the lecture halls of military art of India and China as well as the Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Also, Maj Gen Salik revealed the peculiarities of mountain warfare and Pakistani army's experience in military operations of paramilitary forces in a special lecture delivered within the framework of the visit to Kazakhstan.











