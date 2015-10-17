Palestinian teenager shot after alleged attempt to stab Israeli police officer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A Palestinian teenager has been shot after attempting to stab a group of Israeli officers in Jerusalem, officials said.

An Israeli police spokeswoman said a Palestinian man approached a police officer in East Talpiyot, near Jabel Mukaber, and pulled out a knife. He attempted to stab the officer, who opened fire, seriously wounding the alleged attacker.

Earlier on Saturday a Palestinian man was shot and wounded by an Israeli civilian near an illegal Jewish settlement in Hebron in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli army said the Israeli civilian shot the Palestinian man when he allegedly tried to stab him.

In the past month eight Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks, mostly stabbings, and 33 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire, 15 labeled by Israel as attackers and the rest in clashes with Israeli troops.

On Friday a soldier was wounded in a stabbing attack by a Palestinian man wearing a fluorescent vest and a press sticker on his chest. The Foreign Press Association for Israel and the Palestinian territories and the committee to protect journalists firmly condemned the attack and called on Palestinian media organisations to verify press credentials "to ensure there are no violations".

Violent clashes erupted along the Gaza border fence, and across the occupied West Bank on Friday, leaving three Palestinians dead. Another 27 Palestinians were wounded in the clashes, 11 by live bullets fired by Israeli forces, according to Palestinian medical sources. Dozens of Palestinian protesters tried to break through into Israel near the Erez crossing.

The United Nations security council held an emergency meeting at the request of Jordan, where a call was made for an international protection force to be deployed in east Jerusalem to quell violence around the al-Aqsa mosque. Israel rejected the call.

"Let me be crystal clear - Israel will not agree to any international presence on the Temple Mount. Such a presence would be a change in the status quo," Israel's deputy ambassador, David Roet, told the council. For more information go to The Guardian.com.