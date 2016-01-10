Pamphlet about EXPO-2017 presented in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The pamphlet titled "Welcome to future" has been presented in the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency in Abu Dhabi.

This pamphlet of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UAE was published in the English and Arabic languages. It is a good visual material about the international specialized exhibition in Astana EXPO-2017 that will take place in a little more than 500 days.

The first issue of the pamphlet Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE Kairat Lama Sharif handed over to Director of the IRENA Adnan Amin in Abu Dhabi.

As a permanent representative of Kazakhstan in the IRENA K. Lama Sharif took part in the briefing dedicated to the preparation for the 6th session of the Assembly of the IRENA, which is scheduled for January 16-17, 2016, in Abu Dhabi.

Head of the IRENA Adnan Amin noted that the Assembly of IRENA turned into the leading global platform of the highest level for discussion of the latest achievements in the sphere of renewable energy and international cooperation for in the sphere over the last few years.

The Assembly of the IRENA will be the first big international meeting after the COP21, which was held in Paris. Anything related to the climate change will be an inseparable part of future development of the renewable energy and the IRENA member states have to ensure reflection of this task in the future work of the Agency.