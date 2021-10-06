EN
    13:54, 06 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Pandemic gives humanity some opportunities, Khaled Akasheh

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Secretary of the Commission for Religious Relations with Muslims and bureau chief for Islam at the Pontifical Council for Inter-Religious Dialogue Monsignor Khaled Akasheh addressed the session of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions underway in Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

    He stressed that pandemic gave humanity, countries, religious communities and all some opportunities to learn about existing viruses, restrictions and shortages in many spheres of our lives, such as healthcare, economy, social solidarity and unity. He said that religious leaders and their communities demonstrate solidarity to those hit by pandemic.

    He also expressed gratitude to First President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev for initiating and supporting the Congress.

    «The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, for many years headed the Secretariat contributing his wisdom and talents to the noble calling of interfaith and intercultural dialogue,» he resumed.


