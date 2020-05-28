Pandemic put at risk development of all countries, President Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended today the High-Level Event on Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond.

The virtual forum was convened by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness, the Akorda press service reports.

Addressing the event on behalf of the Group of the Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) the Kazakh President drew attention of the international community that the pandemic has put at risk the development of all countries. He noted that the LLDCs are among the worst-hit countries with the tightened external financing, disrupted trade and investment flows.

In this regard the Head of State called for consolidation of international efforts to settle problems of growing external debts of developing countries, digital inequality, providing wider access to clean potable water, and green technologies.

The Head of State noted contribution of Kazakhstan to the implementation of the Global Humanitarian Response Plan and that the country provided humanitarian assistance to several countries to tackle the virus.

The President confirmed the country’s adherence to global efforts to strengthen food security, to mediation, conflict resolution and peace building.

The leaders of Germany, France, Japan, Italy, Great Britain, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Saudi Arabia, etc., heads of IMF, OECD, World Bank, and some international financial institutions took part in the forum.