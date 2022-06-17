Para powerlifter David Degtyarev of Kazakhstan claims gold at Asia Oceania Open Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - David Degtyarev of Kazakhstan hauled gold at the Pyeongtaek 2022 Asia Oceania Open Para Powerlifting Championships in South Korea, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstan's David Degtyarev claimed the gold medal after lifting a total of 180kg in the 54kg category. Chinese and Vietnamese athletes were second and third - 176kg and 172kg, respectively.

Kazakhstani female weightlifters Gulbanu Abdykhalykova and Fariza Tolzhan lifted 78kg and 85kh, respectively, to collect bronze in their categories.

Junior athletes of Kazakhstan Maxim Ten and Valeria Smirnova lifted 126kg and 52kg to claim gold.

The event gathered over 180 athletes from 22 countries. Kazakhstan is represented by 18 athletes.