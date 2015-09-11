EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:32, 11 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Parachutist Solves Rubik&#39;s Cube in Free Fall

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - What could possibly make this guy want to do something as extreme as solving a Rubik's cube in Free Fall? Extreme boredom, probably, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com.

    Are you a Rubik's cube pro? You may have won a National Championship, but do you still think you're the best after seeing this parachutist solve the puzzle right after jumping out of a plane?

    For some of us getting off a couch is already a challenge...

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!