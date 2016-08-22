Parade of Olympic athletes: Carnival in the rain

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The parade of the participants of the Olympic closing ceremony-2016 in Rio de Janeiro was inspired by the Brazilian carnival, samba and the spirit of Brazil. The rain even seemed to be a part of the performance.

Flag bearers from Brazil and Greece were first to match at the parade.





They were followed by the team USA, Great Britain and China, the leader countries of the medals table.





Kazakhstani Olympic athletes also took part in the parade of athletes. Taekwondo practitioner Ruslan Zhaparov was a flag bearer for Kazakhstan.









British athletes wore sole-lightening shoes, and they obviously were the only athletes to wear those.





Canadian athletes wore mittens... it's winter in Brazil now.





Triplet track-and-field athletes from Estonia were among the parade participants as well. Estonia won one bronze medal of the games.

There are some pictures from the closing ceremony.























