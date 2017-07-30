Paraguay establishes presence in Kazakhstan at Astana EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Paraguay is establishing its presence in Kazakhstan, particularly in the energy sector, with its participation in the Expo Astana 2017 International Specialized Exhibition, which emphasizes the importance of moving toward a world energy system based on renewables, the Paraguayan Foreign Ministry said, Kazinform cites EFE .

The fair, which kicked off on June 10 in the capital of the Central Asian nation, devoted Sunday to Paraguay, which was represented by a delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Oscar Cabello Sarubbi.