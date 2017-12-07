EN
    08:20, 07 December 2017

    Paralympian Zulfiya Gabidullina wins gold in Mexico

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Para swimmer Zulfiya Gabidullina won a gold medal at the Mexico City 2017, Sports.kz reports.

    Zulfiya came in first in the 50 m freestyle, showing 42.87 seconds, ahead of Alexander Stamatopoulou from Greece (+2.92) and Italian Patricia Valle (+12.75).

    Two more Kazakhstanis won medals for the national team on Wednesday. In particular, Anuar Akhmetov and Andrey Afanasyev scooped silver and bronze in 100 m breaststroke.

     

