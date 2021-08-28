Paralympic champion Zulfiya Gabidullina fails to reach finals at Summer Paralympics

TOKYO. KAZINFORM The race to qualify for the women's 150-metre individual medley finals came to an end the now-running Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, the official website of the Games reads.

Kazakhstan’s Zulfiya Gabidullina finished the 5th in her group clocking 3:55.74, and ranked 15th in the overall standings. As a result she failed to get through to the finals.

The 8 best para swimmers will vie for the gold.

It is noteworthy, Zulfiya won the gold medal in the women’s 100 freestyle at the Rio de Janeiro Paralympic in 2016.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan’s David Degtyarev won gold in the men’s 54 kg powerlifting finals.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games are set to run through September 5, 2021.

Kazakhstan is represented there by 25 para-athletes in seven sports.