TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:05, 08 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Paralympic gold medalist Alexandr Kolyadin gets $250K

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's medalists of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Paralympic Games have been awarded lump-sum payments, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Committee for Sport and Physical Culture.

    Para skier Alexandr Kolyadin, who clinched gold at the Paralympic Games, in accordance with the law, received $250,000.

    Besides, Alexandr Gerlits, who finished 4th (Cross-country Skiing) and 5th (Biathlon) in PyeongChang, was paid $30,000 and $5,000, respectively.

    It should be mentioned that their coaches have been awarded money prizes as well. 

     

    Sport PyeongChang 2018
