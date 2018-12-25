Paralympic gold medalist Alexandr Kolyadin honored with Order of Kurmet

KOSTANAY.KAZINFORM - A ceremony honoring Kostanay region's best athletes and coaches in 2018 has taken place today at a new sport and leisure center in the city of Kostanay, Kazinform correspondent reports.

More than 30 people were honored this year. Governor of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov awarded and congratulated athletes and coaches. He hailed their great work and called 2018 as a glorious year for residents of Kostanay region. This, of course, is primarily due to the triumphant victory of Para skier Alexandr Kolyadin at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Paralympic Games.

Arkhimed Mukhambetov handed the Order of Kurmet to Alexandr Kolyadin, a gold medalist of the 2018 Winter Paralympics.



"This year we completed the construction of new sports infrastructure facilities, including via public-private partnerships. In general, in 2018, about 60 sports facilities have been placed in operation. In 2019, a sports complex in Zhitikara will be built, and the construction of a ski lodge will begin (about KZT 400 million will be allocated for the project). In addition, we have now begun the reconstruction of stadiums, which will have the state-of-the-art infrastructure required. I would like to point out that the Head of State's instruction to involve 30 percent of the region's population in sports has been fulfilled ahead of time, the current figure is 31.4 percent," Mukhambetov informed.



The ceremony to award orders and diplomas continued. Among the awardees include Tatyana Neroznak, a gold and silver medalist of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, who also participated in the 18th Summer Asian Games.



This year has also been a landmark one for her. "I managed to do everything I planned in the outgoing year. I will remember it for hitting the qualifying standard of an international master of sport and for winning the Asian Championships," the athlete said. "This year I set a country record in a 3,000-meter run, which no one had ever beaten since 1965, but I managed to and I covered this distance in 9 minutes 17 seconds.".