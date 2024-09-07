Paralympics 2024: Kazakh Dastan Mukashbekov returns home with bronze

Kazakh para-athlete Dastan Mukashbekov returned home with a bronze medal in the Para Track and Field events at the Summer Olympic Games 2024. His family members, sportsmen, and coaches met him at the Astana Airport, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Dastan Mukashbekov won a bronze medal in the men’s shot put F36 finals at the Paralympic Games. Notably, the Kazakh shot putter grabbed bronze with a throw of 16 m setting a new Asian record.

Photo credit: Kazinform

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan won two gold, three bronze and two bronze medals at the Summer Paralympics in Paris.

Dastan said he would start preparing for the Championship of Kazakhstan in a week.