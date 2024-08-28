Paralympics 2024: Kazakhstan's medal prospects

Kazakhstani Paralympians will take part in the Summer Paralympic Games, which will be held in Paris from August 28 to September 8. Kazinform News Agency invites to read about the achievements at previous Games and chances for medals this year.

Achievements at the Summer Paralympic Games

Since 1996, Kazakhstani athletes have won 7 medals (2 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze) at the Summer Paralympic Games in disciplines such as para swimming, para powerlifting and para judo.

In 2016, in Rio, Zulfiya Gabidullina won gold in para swimming, and Raushan Koishibaeva won silver in para powerlifting.

In 2020, in Tokyo, the Kazakhstan team won 1 gold, 3 silvers and 1 bronze. David Degtyarev brought the country Tokyo gold in para powerlifting, three silvers were won by para-judoists Daulet Temirzhan, Zarina Baibatina and Anuar Sariev, and Nurdaulet Zhumagali took bronze in para swimming. Thus, in the medal count of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Kazakhstan took 51st place, having won 5 medals.

Kazakhstani Paralympians in Paris

At the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, 44 athletes will compete in 9 sports, including para swimming, para powerlifting, para athletics, para canoe, para taekwondo, sitting volleyball, shooting para sport, para table tennis, and para judo. The para judokas won the most licenses — 10 people.

In addition, Paralympic champions Zulfiya Gabidullina and David Degtyarev, and Paralympic medalists Raushan Koishybaeva (silver) and Nurdaulet Zhumagali (bronze) will take part in the competitions in Paris.

Kazakhstan’s medal prospects

Sports journalist Dmitry Nesterenko noted that Kazakhstan has won a record number of licenses this year and expressed hope for many medals. He emphasized that it will be interesting to follow the para volleyball team, which has received licenses for the first time since 1998.

Nesterenko also noted the chances of medals for Zulfiya Gabidullina, Nyshan Omirali, representatives of para judo and para taekwondo. He expressed confidence in the possibility of Sevda Aliyeva winning a medal in shooting para sport after her transition from para dance.

Nesterenko added that he hopes for David Degtyarev's success and mentioned licenses in para athletics and para table tennis, where Ali Mukhulbekov will compete.

Record number of delegations and women participants

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will feature a record number of teams and women, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has announced. While final numbers are still being finalised as teams continue to arrive, around 4,400 athletes are expected to attend from a record 168 delegations.

The previous record number of Paralympic participants was 4,393 at the Tokyo Games. The number of delegations will surpass the previous record of 164 set at the London 2012 and Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. A record number of women will likely compete in 549 medal events across 22 sports – 1,983.

The five largest delegations at the 2024 Paralympics

China leads the way with the largest delegation of 282 athletes, continuing its dominance of the medal count since Athens 2004. It is followed by Brazil with 255 athletes, France with 237, the United States with 220 and the United Kingdom with 201.