TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:05, 31 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Paralympics 2024 schedule August 31: Kazakhstani athletes to vie in 4 sports

    Paralympics
    Photo: Sports and Physical Culture Committee

    The Kazakh tourism and sport ministry has released the daily competition schedule of Kazakhstani athletes for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The schedule as of August 31 in Astana time:

    12:00pm - Shooting Para Sport - R1 - Men's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification

    Yerkin Gabbasov

    3:00pm - Shooting Para Sport - P2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification

    Sevda Aliyeva

    1:08pm – Para Athletics - Women's Javelin Throw - F13 Final

    Gulbakhyt Kairzhanova

    2:26pm - Para Taekwondo - Men K44 -80kg Round of 16

    Nurlan Dombayev (KAZ) vs Rachid Ismaili Alaoui (MAR)

    2:48pm - Para Taekwondo - Men K44 +80kg Round of 16

    Nyshan Omirali (KAZ) - Ahmed Jabar Shekha (IRQ)

    5:00pm - Sitting Volleyball - Men's Preliminary Round - Pool A Match 5

    Kazakhstan vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Live broadcast of the ongoing Paralympic Games is available on Qazaqsport TV channel.

    It’s worth noting that the 17th Summer Paralympic Games set to run through September 8 brought together 4,400 athletes, including 44 Kazakhstani representatives.

