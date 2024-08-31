Paralympics 2024 schedule August 31: Kazakhstani athletes to vie in 4 sports

The Kazakh tourism and sport ministry has released the daily competition schedule of Kazakhstani athletes for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The schedule as of August 31 in Astana time:

12:00pm - Shooting Para Sport - R1 - Men's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification

Yerkin Gabbasov

3:00pm - Shooting Para Sport - P2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification

Sevda Aliyeva

1:08pm – Para Athletics - Women's Javelin Throw - F13 Final

Gulbakhyt Kairzhanova

2:26pm - Para Taekwondo - Men K44 -80kg Round of 16

Nurlan Dombayev (KAZ) vs Rachid Ismaili Alaoui (MAR)

2:48pm - Para Taekwondo - Men K44 +80kg Round of 16

Nyshan Omirali (KAZ) - Ahmed Jabar Shekha (IRQ)

5:00pm - Sitting Volleyball - Men's Preliminary Round - Pool A Match 5

Kazakhstan vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Live broadcast of the ongoing Paralympic Games is available on Qazaqsport TV channel.

It’s worth noting that the 17th Summer Paralympic Games set to run through September 8 brought together 4,400 athletes, including 44 Kazakhstani representatives.