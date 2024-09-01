Paralympics 2024 schedule September 1: Kazakhstani athletes to vie in 3 sports

The Kazakh tourism and sport ministry has released the daily competition schedule of Kazakhstani athletes for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The schedule as of September 1 in Astana time:

12:30pm - Shooting Para Sport - R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification

Yerkin Gabbasov

1:47pm - Para Swimming - Women's 150m Individual Medley - SM4 Heats

Zulfiya Gabidullina – Heat 1

11:00pm - Para Table Tennis - Men's Singles - MS8 - Round of 32 Game 4

Ali Makhulbekov (KAZ) vs Marc Ledoux (BEL)

Live broadcast of the ongoing Paralympic Games is available on Qazaqsport TV channel.

It’s worth noting that the 17th Summer Paralympic Games set to run through September 8 brought together 4,400 athletes, including 44 Kazakhstani representatives.