Paralympics closes with cyclist tribute

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - The Rio 2016 Paralympic Games was brought to a close inside a packed Maracana Stadium on Sunday evening, BBC News reports.

Singers, dancers and fireworks lit up the iconic stadium before tributes were paid to Iranian cyclist Bahman Golbarnezhad, who died on Saturday.



Sir Philip Craven, International Paralympic Committee president, said the movement was "united in grief".



Referring to the success of the Games, Craven said the Rio Paralympics were "uniquely Brazilian and wondrous".



Craven had earlier passed the Paralympic flag between the mayor of Rio and governor of Tokyo, the Japanese capital city where the next Games will be held in 2020.



His speech thanked organisers, athletes and spectators and he was warmly applauded when bestowing the Paralympic Order on the Brazilian city - his organisation's highest honour.



Standing alongside Craven, Carlos Nuzman, the president of the Rio 2016 organising committee, was cheered when he exclaimed: "Mission accomplished.



"The Brazil we love so much has shown the world what it can do. This celebration started with a dream. It was 20 years in the making. Many thought it was impossible. But not for Rio and Brazil.



"The impossible happened. Brazilians never give up."



