Paralympics: Kazakh swimmer misses a chance to win bronze

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan para-swimmer Zulfiya Gabidullina settled for the 4th place in Women's 50m Freestyle final at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.

Aussie Rachael Watson won gold. Silver went to Italian Arjola Trimi. Mexican swimmer Nely Miranda Herrera claimed bronze.



It should be noted that earlier Gabidullina won the first historic Paralympic gold for Kazakhstan in Women's 100m Freestyle in Rio de Janeiro.



Team Kazakhstan has collected one gold and one silver medal at the Paralympic Games in Brazil so far.