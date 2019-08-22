Paralympics: Tokyo organizers launch Para domestic ticket lottery

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Applications for the first 2020 Tokyo Paralympic ticket lottery, open only to residents of Japan, started Thursday.

The online ticket lottery, where applications are submitted via an official ticket sales website (https://ticket.tokyo2020.org/paralympic), will run through 11:59 a.m. on Sept. 9, and results will be announced on Oct. 2, Kyodo News reports.

The most expensive general ticket for the opening ceremony is 150,000 yen (about $1,400), and the highest-priced ticket for a sporting event is 7,000 yen for the finals of swimming and wheelchair basketball.

Ticket prices for five sports, including goalball which is a team sport for vision-impaired athletes with no Olympic equivalent, start at 900 yen, with family and group tickets offered for as low as 500 yen.

Applicants will be required to complete the Tokyo 2020 ID registration procedure, and those who signed up for Olympic tickets can use the same ID.

Midway through Games on Aug. 30, 2020, or «Golden Sunday,» the finals for 63 events, the most of any day, will be held.

The Paralympics take place from Aug. 25 to Sept. 6 next year.