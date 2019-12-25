Parasitic twin removed from 7yo girl for the first time ever in Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A 7-year-old girl underwent the most complicated surgery in Almaty. Since birth, she had back problems. The girl was diagnosed with a spinal tumor.

«During the surgery the doctors found out the parasitic twin protruding from the girl’s back. They successfully removed extra parts of the body growing in the girl. It means there was an embryo. The successful operation can be considered a miracle,» deputy chief physician at the children’s hospital #2 in Almaty Alibek Zharasov said.