Paris 2024: Kazakh National Olympic Committee holds its 1st meeting

PARIS. KAZINFORM The representatives of the Kazakh National Olympic Committee met with President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tony Estanguet, Kazinform quotes the Committee’s press service.

Those present debated Kazakhstan’s participation in the XXXIII Olympic Summer Games slated for next July 26 - August 11. Organizational issues such as the accommodation of athletes, transport facilities, and training camps were discussed in detail.

Tony Estanguet highly appreciated the cooperation between the Kazakh National Olympic Committee and the Paris 2024 Organising Committee. In his turn, secretary general of the Kazakh National Olympic Committee Andrei Kryukov thanked the Organising Committee for the high level of organization of the Games and the well-coordinated work of the team consisting of more than 1,200 people.

The Paris 2024 Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games is responsible for planning, organising, financing and delivering the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024, in accordance with the Host City Contract signed by the IOC (International Olympic Committee), CNOSF (French National Olympic and Sports Committee) and Paris City Council.

Photo: Julien Mattia/NurPhoto/Getty Images