Paris 2024 Olympics Rowing: Vladislav Yakovlev 4th in repechage

Kazakh rower Vladislav Yakovlev competed today in Men's Single Sculls – Repechage at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Kazinform reports.

Yakovlev finished fourth and made it to the E/F semifinal.

On the first day of the Games, he took part in Men’s Single Sculls Heat and took 5th. First three in each heat qualified to quarterfinals.

The head coach of the Kazakhstan rowing team said it was a “tactical move.”