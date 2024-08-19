Paris 2024 Paralympic Games: Interesting sports facts about Team Kazakhstan

Kazakh Paralympic athletes are set for the eighth time to compete in the Paralympic Games. There are some interesting sports facts about the Team Kazakhstan provided by the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Kazakh Paralympians won seven medals (two gold, four silver and one bronze) at the Summer Paralympic Games since 1996.

This year Kazakhstan secured 33 quota spots in nine sports (para swimming, para powerlifting, para athletics, para canoeing, para taekwondo, men’s sitting volleyball, shooting para sport, para table tennis and para judo). 44 para-athletes will defend the country’s colors at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Para judokas won the most quota places up to 10.

Berik Izmaganbetov (men’s sitting volleyball) and Sevda Aliyeva (shooting para sport) will bear the flag at the forthcoming Summer Olympics.

Notably, two champions and two winners of the last Paralympic Games will vie for top honors in Paris.

Zulfiya Gabidullina is the champion of the Rio Paralympic Games while David Degtyarev is the champion of the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Raushan Koishybayeva took home silver at the Rio Paralympic Games, and Nurdaulet Zhumagali earned bronze at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

The youngest athlete is an 18-year-old judoka Alfiya Tilekkabyl, while the oldest is Zulfiya Gabidullina aged 59.

Another highlight is that the national sitting volleyball team of Kazakhstan ranks among the top 6 out of 75 countries.

This year Kazakhstan for the first time ever seized para table tennis quotas for Summer Olympic Games. Ali Makulbekov will represent Kazakhstan.

The most experienced para athlete Zulfiya Gabidullina will for the fourth time attend the Olympic Games in Paris.