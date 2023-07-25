Paris 2024 unveils torch design

PARIS. KAZINFORM - The design of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic torch was unveiled on Tuesday, marking almost a year until the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

«Following our logic of building bridges between the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the latter already shares the same emblem and mascot as the former. At Paris 2024, we will also have a single torch design,» said Tony Estanguet, president of Paris 2024.

The torch, measuring 70 centimeters, is made with lightweight radiant steel and is distinguished by its champagne color. The lower half features a relief pattern that mimics the movement of the River Seine, along which the opening ceremony will be held, with more than half a million spectators expected.

Mathieu Lehanneur, the designer of the torch, revealed that he drew inspiration from three Paris 2024 symbols - equality, water, and peacefulness. He stated, «For Paris 2024, and for the first time in its history, it plays on perfect symmetry, speaking to us more clearly about equality.»

From the bid through to the organizing of the Games today, equality is a driving force behind the Paris 2024 project. This includes putting the same ambition into organizing the Paralympic Games as the Olympic Games. The commitment to parity is also evident in the strong representation of women, with as many women as men participating in the competitions, a first in the history of the Games.

«The torch's design symbolizes water with wave-like relief and vibration effects. Peacefulness is represented by the gentleness of the curves,» added the designer.

The torch will be lit by the rays of the sun in Olympia, Greece, on April 16, 2024, following ancient tradition. It will then carry the Olympic flame to Marseille, France, on May 8, crossing the Mediterranean Sea, before embarking on a journey through 64 French territories, including five overseas territories. This journey will be undertaken by 10,000 torchbearers who will visit some of the most iconic and historic places in the host country.

The Paris 2024 torch is manufactured by ArcelorMittal, an official partner of Paris 2024. ArcelorMittal will produce 2,000 torches, five times fewer than in previous editions of the Games, in order to reduce the impact of production.

The Paris Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024, while the Paralympic Games are planned from August 28 to September 8.