Paris and Brussels attacks suspect Mohamed Abrini arrested: prosecutor

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Belgian police have arrested Mohamed Abrini, who is believed to be involved in the attacks in both Paris and Brussels, the Belgian federal prosecutor confirmed in a press conference Friday evening.

Mohamed Abrini is likely to be the "man in the hat" whose image was captured by surveillance cameras at the Zaventem Airport on the morning of Brussels attacks, local media reported.

Mohamed Abrini was wanted for complicity in preparing the attacks in Paris. His DNA was found in an apartment in Schaerbeek in Brussels, from which the kamikazes left for attacks in Brussels on March 22, Xinhua reported.

The Belgian-Moroccan had been filmed at a gas station to Paris two days before the November attacks in Paris, along with another suspect Salah Abdeslam. Since the arrest of Salah Abdeslam, Mohamed Abrini is one of the most wanted terrorist suspects who are involved in Paris attacks.

The federal prosecutor also confirmed the arrest of four others, including Osama Krayem, the person who was seen with the kamikaze of Maelbeek Khalid El Bakraoui at the metro station Petillon, shortly before the explosion at metro station Maelbeek in Brussels.

Krayem Osama is thought to have bought the bags used in the March 22 blasts at City 2 shopping center of Brussels, according to the Belgian radio RTBF.

No information has yet been provided for the other three arrested people, according to the RTBF. Police operations are still ongoing in Brussels to seize terrorist suspects.