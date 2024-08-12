Paris bids farewell to Olympic Games: Closing ceremony takes place

On August 12, 2024, the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris took place. French swimmer Leon Marchand took the flame of the Olympics to the State de France, which had the remaining closing ceremony, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Photo credit: NОC

Athletes from every nation, with two representatives from each country, walked out with their National flags. The Kazakhstani flag was carried by gymnast Elzhana Tanieva and taekwondo athlete Batyrkhan Toleugali.

Photo credit: NОC

During the ceremony, the traditional victory ceremony of the last event in the program, marathon, also took place. Except this time, the last event was the women’s marathon rather than the men’s, to highlight the historic Women’s March on Versailles in 1789.

Photo credit: Screenshot

Under the artistic direction of Thomas Jolly, the final show, entitled “Records”, brought together more than 270 artists and performers.

Photo credit: Screenshot

The Stade de France stadium was transformed into a huge theatre. The show began in the air, with a man in a golden suit descending from the roof and then handing the flag of Greece.

Photo credit: Screenshot

In keeping with tradition, the Greek anthem was played at the ceremony, and the country's national flag was raised as a sign of respect for the country that gave the world the Olympic Games. Thomas Jolly integrated this moment into the program, continuing the tradition of Pierre de Coubertin, who revived the ancient Olympic Games at the end of the 19th century.

Photo credit: Screenshot

Photo credit: Screenshot

Photo credit: Screenshot

Photo credit: Screenshot

Among the performers were such famous artists as Kavinsky, the French indie-rock band Phoenix, Belgian singer and songwriter Angèle Van Laeken, Cambodian rapper VannDa, French music duo Air.

Photo credit: Screenshot

After the performances President of the Organising Committee for Paris 2024 Tony Estanguet and IOC President Thomas Bach delivered their closing speech. They were joined up on stage by six athletes, representing the five continents and the Refugee Olympic Team.

"Your performances were amazing. You competed fiercely against each other. Every contest on the edge of perfection. Every performance sparking excitement around the world. You showed us what greatness we humans are capable of,” says Bach.

Photo credit: Screenshot

Photo credit: Screenshot

Photo credit: Screenshot

The Olympic flag handover ceremony then took place, with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo handing the flag to Thomas Bach, who then handed it to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. And Olympic champion Simone Biles of the USA has joined them on stage.

Photo credit: Screenshot

At this celebratory moment, Grammy Award winner H.E.R. performed the USA national anthem.

Photo credit: Screenshot

Photo credit: Screenshot

Photo credit: Screenshot

Photo credit: Screenshot

One of the highlights was the appearance of Hollywood star Tom Cruise, who descended to stadium from the roof of the State de France. He helped transport the Olympic Flag from Paris to Los Angeles, via the streets of Paris and the hills of Hollywood, as he took the flag from Simone Biles. All the while, the Red Hot Chili Peppers played in the background in L.A.

Photo credit: Screenshot

Photo credit: Screenshot

Photo credit: Screenshot

Photo credit: Screenshot

Photo credit: Screenshot

Photo credit: Screenshot

Photo credit: Screenshot

The band gave the stage after to the american singer Billie Eilish, who performed the song "Birds of a Feather." Then Snoop Dogg took centre-stage to perform with Dr.Dre.

Photo credit: Screenshot

Photo credit: Screenshot

The closing ceremony in France ends with Leon Marchand taking to the stage with the Olympic flame he held at the start of the closing ceremony. Bach declares the Paris 2024 Games closed as the flame has been extinguished by six athletes. The gold medallist with the men’s rugby sevens team Antoine Dupon has passed the French national flag over to the French Paralympic team.

Photo credit: Screenshot

Yseult sang the parting song of the performance, an interpretation of Frank Sinatra’s classic, 'My Way', itself originally based on the French song Comme d’habitude.

Photo credit: Screenshot