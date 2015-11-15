Paris flight grounded in Amsterdam, travelers evacuated over bomb threat

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - An Air France aircraft, headed for Paris was grounded and its passengers evacuated in Amsterdam's Schiphol airport after a Twitter bomb threat, a spokesman of the airline said.

"Forget #Russia? Wait for what will happen on flight AF1741 from #Amsterdam to #Paris.. #ParisAttacks... Yesterday Paris and now @BrusselsAirport and @Schiphol will be attacked very soon by our brothers. #ParisAttacks #isis," a Twitter account said Saturday, referring to the deadly Paris attacks on Friday and the crashed Russian A321 plane in Egypt.

The messages were later deleted.

"The flight is grounded. We received threats by Twitter this afternoon. All passenger were disembarked. We are making an inspection of the plane with dogs," the airline's spokesperson told the Daily Mail newspaper.

On Friday night, eight extremists wearing explosive belts attacked several venues across Paris, killing 129 people at restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and in the vicinity of the Stade de France stadium.

Following the attacks, airport security was boosted in several countries.

A Russian Airbus A321 with 224 people on board crashed on October 31 while en route from Egypt's resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh to St. Petersburg, leaving no survivors. The incident has become the biggest tragedy in the history of Russian and Soviet civil aviation.

