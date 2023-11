PARIS. KAZINFORM French police have searched a property, which it believes is linked to the attack on police on Champs-Elysees.

A police document obtained by The Associated Press says the house in Chelles is the family home of a man named Karim Cheurfi, a 39-year-old with a police record and the main suspect in Thursday's attack.

Archive reports by Le Parisien say that the man was convicted of attacking a police officer back in 2001.