    22:47, 31 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Paris mayor announces plan for migrant camp

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A camp for migrants is to be set up in the north of Paris within the next six weeks, the mayor of the French capital has announced.

    Anne Hidalgo said that the exact location of the "humanitarian camp" would be revealed in the next few days after an inspection of possible sites.

    Hundreds of migrants have been camping rough in the city.

    Meanwhile, the death toll from migrant shipwrecks in the Mediterranean last week was revised upwards to 1,000.

    International Organization for Migration spokesman Flavio Di Giacomo gave the new figure which comes after an estimate on Sunday of 700 deaths by the UN refugee agency.

    The new camp in Paris is expected to provide both day facilities and overnight accommodation.

    France already has official migrant camps near the northern ports of Calais and Dunkirk, seen by undocumented migrants as gateways to the UK.

    Few of those passing through the French capital en route to other countries say they plan to settle there, the BBC's Lucy Williamson reports from Paris.

    Kazinform refers to BBC.com

    World News
