Paris-Nice. Stage 6. Astana's Luis Leon Sanchez takes bonus seconds at hilly stage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The sixth stage of the Paris-Nice from Peynier to Brignoles (176.5 km) despite a few climbs and hilly profile, ended with a bunch sprint from a reduced peloton. Sam Bennett took the stage win, while Astana's Hugo Houle was 13th.



The leader of Astana Pro Team Luis Leon Sanchez, supported by him teammates, was able to win 5 bonus seconds at the intermediate sprints, thus, conserving his 3rd place in the general classification of the race. With 2 the most decisive stages to go Sanchez is 22 seconds behind the current leader Michal Kwiatkowski, Astana ProTeam's official website reads.

It was a nervous and dangerous stage with a very strong wind and many climbs. Our main goal was to protect Luis Leon Sanchez and our riders did it perfectly. In the final Ion Izagirre and Hugo Houle worked very well to help Sanchez to win some bonus seconds. So, in the end of the day everything worked out as we planned. Now, we are heading into the most decisive stages of the Paris-Nice. Let's see, what we can do there, - said Dmitriy Fofonov, sports manager of Astana Pro Team.

Stage 7 of 181.5 km will be held tomorrow: the riders will start in Nice and will finish on the top of the first category climb Col de Turini (14.9 km, 7.3%).