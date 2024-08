Kazakhstan’s men’s boxing team joined the Olympic battle in Paris, with Mukhammedsabyr Bazarbaiuly being the first to step into the ring, Kazinform News Agency reports with reference to Olympic.kz.

Mukhammedsabyr Bazarbaiuly, who competes in 63.5kg weight division, defeated Spaniard Oier Conde Ibarreche in the Round of 32 match and won on points.

Photo credit: Turar Kazangapov/ NOC