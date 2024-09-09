Paris Paralympics close with dancing in the rain

The Paris Paralympics officially ended Sunday in true Parisian style despite rainfall, with the Stade de France national stadium coming alive in an energetic tribute to the city's dance music scene, Kyodo reports.

The ceremony capped off the 12-day mega event for athletes with disabilities, hailed the "most spectacular games ever" by International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons, with the over 80,000-seat stadium at around 95 percent capacity.

Photo credit: Kyodo

Like the Paris Olympics, organizers sought to showcase the city's many famous landmarks, including by hosting blind football at the foot of the Eiffel Tower and the para triathlon on the Seine River.

Photo credit: Kyodo

China topped the medal table with 94 golds, followed by Britain with 49 and the United States on 36. Host nation France ranked eighth with 19 golds, while Japan was in 10th place with 14.

Japan's flagbearers were swimmer Keiichi Kimura and table tennis player Natsuki Wada, both of whom claimed gold in their respective sports.

"This summer, France had a date with history, and the country showed up," said head of the local organizing committee Tony Estanguet, who also oversaw the Olympic Games.

"France dared to believe in the power of sport. With the games, we rediscovered our heritage, our creativity and our capacity to achieve great things," he said.

"Free from barriers, Paralympians performed to their best," Parsons said. "Through sport they showed what humanity can achieve when given an opportunity to succeed."

The Phryges, the official mascots of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, dance during the Paralympic closing ceremony on Sept. 8, 2024, at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France. (Kyodo)

The baton was passed on to the host of the next games in 2028, Los Angeles, with Mayor Karen Bass and U.S. para athlete Blake Leeper receiving the Paralympic flag from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo via Parsons.