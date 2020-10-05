Paris passes into 'red zone' as COVID-19 numbers surge

PARIS. KAZINFORM - Paris and the Ile-de-France region were put on maximum coronavirus alert late Sunday with more restrictions to come, Anadolu Agency reports.

The capital is the latest major city to be placed at the level, one of three the Health Ministry established last week to determine the risk level associated with the spread of the virus in any particular region or department.

The office of Prime Minister Jean Castex said additional restrictive measures would be announced as of Tuesday, and a press conference will be held with Health Minister Olivier Veran on Monday at 11:30 a.m. (0930GMT) to make the announcement.

Restaurants will be able to stay open if they follow health protocols, but bars will close as of Tuesday for 15 days. The terms of the protocols will be laid out in Monday's announcement.

According to the Health Ministry, coronavirus cases nationwide rose by 12,565 Sunday to 619,190. There were 32 additional fatalities, with the death toll currently at 32,230.

Hospitalizations stand at 4,264, with 893 of those patients in intensive care.

The number of cases worldwide totals just over 35 million and fatalities at just over 1.03 million in 188 countries and regions, according to the latest figures from US-based Johns Hopkins University. More than 24 million people have recovered.



