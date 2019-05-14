Paris to host forum dedicated to Great Steppe

PARIS. KAZINFORM - The International Turkic Academy in cooperation with UNESCO will hold the forum on "The Great Steppe: Cultural Heritage and Role in the World History" in Paris, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Academy.

On May 15, 2019 an International forum on "The Great Steppe: Cultural Heritage and Role in the World History" organized by the International Turkic Academy with the support of UNESCO Representative Office in Kazakhstan will be held at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris. This scale event is organized by the Turkic Academy jointly with UNESCO.



The meeting is dedicated to discussion of the article of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev on "Seven facets of the Great Steppe" and ways of reconsidering the history of the Great Steppe.



About 70 scientists and UNESCO representatives from the United States, Russia, India, China, Great Britain, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, France, Latvia, the Netherlands and Hungary will take part in the international event.



The scientists and representatives of international organizations participating in the Forum will work in three sessions: "The Great steppe: space and time horizons", "Turkic civilization and its contribution to world culture" and "Reconsidering Turkic history: new methods and new opportunities".



This meeting coincides with the significant dates in the history of Turkic-speaking countries such as the 750th anniversary of the Talas Kurultai where the Golden Horde and Moghulistan were established, the 950th anniversary of Yusuf Balasaguni's "Kutadgu Bilig", and the 650th anniversary of the poet Imadaddin Nasimi.