Parisian labels Sandro, Maje and Zadig & Voltaire open stores in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The chic world of Parisian ready-to-wear fashion became closer for Kazakhstani fashionistas on Friday (October 16) as three French brands - Sandro, Maje and Zadig & Voltaire opened their stores in Almaty, buro247.kz reports.

All three boutiques are roofed at Esentai Mall shopping center. The opening ceremony brought together fans of the Parisian clothing brands at the shopping center on Friday evening. They had a chance to see a fashion show featuring the best looks from Sandro, Maje and Zadig & Voltaire's recent collections. Sandro and Maje created by Moroccan-born sisters Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom are known for their elegance and creativeness, but at the same time each brand has its own individual personality. As for Zadig & Voltaire, it boasts more rock'n'roll elements.