Park amusement ride collapses in Osh

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The park amusement ride collapsed in Osh city on May 14 while working. Osh Mayor's Council has set up a special commission to investigate the reasons of the collapse in the Navoi Park, the press service of the municipality reported.

As a result of the accident, 7 people received first medical aid, three were hospitalized. One woman born in 1980 is hospitalized in the city's clinical hospital with a diagnosis of brain concussion, kabar.kg reported.

Currently, law enforcement agencies are taking necessary measures to investigate the causes of what happened.

The Osh City Council established a special commission to investigate the causes of the incident, which includes all relevant services of the city. The results of the work of the commission will be reported additionally. All park amusement rides of the city on the instructions of the mayor of the city will be checked for compliance with technical standards and safety standards.